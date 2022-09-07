CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of a woman believed to have been killed in Carter County spoke to News Channel 11 Wednesday, stating that they were disappointed in the way authorities did not act prior to the incident.

While authorities have not positively identified the remains found in a burned vehicle late in August, an announcement on Tuesday confirmed that authorities believe the remains belong to Shannon Isaacs, the wife of person of interest Brandon Carrier. Her family hasn’t seen her since Aug. 23, the same day the remains were found.

“She had five children and loved them very much and always spent every minute she could with them,” said her brother, Shane Crowe. “The lake, hiking…just everything she could do with them she could, she possibly would.”

Now, her children are likely without a mother. Crowe said he thinks things could have been different.

“There were several red flags that my sister should have known, and I don’t know,” Crowe said. “I just think maybe Carter County didn’t do their job by letting him walk out…he should’ve been arrested.”

Carrier has an outstanding warrant for an unrelated violation of probation but has not yet been located by Carter County authorities. Court documents revealed that Carrier was convicted of several violations of probation in connection to prior thefts. Several of those violations occurred in August prior to the incident involving the burned vehicle. An order for his release was filed in May after his most recent charges.

“I feel like they should have kept him in there because he violated,” said Shannon’s son, Blake Isaacs. “They knew he violated, and they didn’t come pick him up. This was weeks, maybe even more, after he violated that he was still running free.”

Blake described his mother as “beautiful, and she was smart, she was caring, she was loving,” and said she “would give anybody the shirt off her back.”

From the ages of 7 to 21, Shannon’s children urged the community to remain vigilant.

“Don’t stop looking for him and keep your doors locked,” Blake said. “If you’re having trouble with your family, make it right because tomorrow ain’t promised.”

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday, stating that several tips have been submitted by the community about possible locations of Carrier.

“Since yesterday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department has received additional leads from the community regarding possible locations for Brandon Carrier. Our officers are working alongside agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate each and every tip we receive as we continue apprehend Mr. Carrier. As these tips are investigated residents may notice increased police activity or visibility in the community as we are working around the clock to locate and arrest Mr. Carrier. We would like to ask the community to please contact the Sheriff’s Department 542-1845 or 911 if they have any information regarding Mr. Carrier’s whereabouts.” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley

A spokesperson for the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that all investigations into Carrier began under the previous administration. The affidavit and warrant for Carrier were not issued until Aug. 24 by the Alternative Community Corrections Program, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Carrier. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 423-542-1845 or 911.