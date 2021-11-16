Beech Mountain PD: Investigation underway after woman found dead ‘by non-accidental means’

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at Beech Mountain.

According to a release from the Beech Mountain Police Department (BMPD), first responders were called to the 100 block of Upper Holiday Lane around 3:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers reportedly found an unresponsive woman on the floor and not breathing.

The release states the woman was roughly 40-45 years old and later identified as Betsy Dellinger.

Dellinger was deceased at the time of officers’ arrival and was transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital, BMPD reports.

According to police, the cause of death “appears to be by non-accidental means.” As of Tuesday, Dellinger’s death is still under investigation.

No further details were released.