CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a rural part of Unicoi County will be transported back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder and other charges.

Bradley John Miller, 43, of Johnson City, waived his right to an extradition hearing in Boyd County, Kentucky court on Wednesday.

Miller was captured Monday by authorities in Ashland, Kentucky and faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence out of Unicoi County.

According to police, the body of Miller’s girlfriend, Athena Saunders, was found near the Beauty Spot on Unaka Mountain in late May.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had added Miller to its Most Wanted list prior to his capture and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.