UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man charged with murder after a Johnson City woman’s body was found at the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been extradited back to Tennessee.

Bradley John Miller, 43, of Johnson City, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky on June 6 and later waived his right to extradition.

Clerks at the Unicoi County Sessions Court told News Channel 11 that Miller was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Miller was appointed an attorney by the court. He was also given a court date of Thursday, June 16.

Miller was identified as a suspect by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office after the body found at Beauty Spot was identified as Athena Saunders. Saunders had been Miller’s girlfriend at the time of her alleged murder.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley previously told News Channel 11 that Miller had been one of the first people interviewed in the investigation and had been cooperative prior to being determined as the suspect. Hensley also said it appeared that Saunders’ body had been left at the Beauty Spot for a few days before the corpse was discovered by children hiking in the area.