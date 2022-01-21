Ballad offering $10K reward for information on suspect who shot teenager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a Johnson City teenager last month.

Ballad CEO Alan Levine announced the reward in a tweet Friday night.

On Dec. 15, 17-year-old Science Hill student Logan Brock was shot in front of his home on Sunset Court.

Last week, Brock’s mother told News Channel 11 that her son was still recovering after spending nearly a month in the hospital.

Information regarding the shooting can be submitted to the Johnson City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.