Ballad Health to add $10,000 to US Marshals reward fund for Big Stone Gap officer-involved shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler was shot in the line of duty Saturday morning and the US Marshals Service announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspect’s capture, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said the health system will chip in an extra $10,000 to make sure those involved are brought to justice.

The @BalladHealth family is devastated to see another officer shot, and our team is doing their best to help. @BalladHealth will add another $10,000 to the reward offered by the @USMarshalsHQ for the capture of the thug who shot the officer. @ChuckSlemp https://t.co/S4Xnfy5ewn — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 13, 2021

Chandler is currently at the Norton Community Hospital, and a press release from VSP described his injuries as “life-threatening.” According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Chandler was responding to a “routine call” when he was shot.

“I will say this: I get to put on a suit and tie to come to work every day,” Slemp said. “They have to put on a bulletproof vest.”

When asked if there was a threat to public safety following the shooting, Slemp declined to comment.

“Obviously we’ve had a very serious incident, and it’s still under investigation,” Slemp said. “And so the only thing I will say is to the community: if you see something suspicious, you know about this incident, you want to provide information — please contact the authorities.”