Ballad Health to add $10,000 to US Marshals reward fund for Big Stone Gap officer-involved shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler was shot in the line of duty Saturday morning and the US Marshals Service announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspect’s capture, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said the health system will chip in an extra $10,000 to make sure those involved are brought to justice.
Chandler is currently at the Norton Community Hospital, and a press release from VSP described his injuries as “life-threatening.” According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Chandler was responding to a “routine call” when he was shot.
“I will say this: I get to put on a suit and tie to come to work every day,” Slemp said. “They have to put on a bulletproof vest.”
When asked if there was a threat to public safety following the shooting, Slemp declined to comment.
“Obviously we’ve had a very serious incident, and it’s still under investigation,” Slemp said. “And so the only thing I will say is to the community: if you see something suspicious, you know about this incident, you want to provide information — please contact the authorities.”