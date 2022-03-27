BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of people they say have broken into a home that was abandoned due to flooding.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the suspects broke into a home on Guesses Fork Road that was abandoned due to flood damage from a storm back in August.

The post also states that multiple felony and misdemeanor charges have been placed on the men.

Authorities say that the suspects are from Kentucky and the Kentucky State Police are actively looking for them. Officials have not released the names of the two men at this time.

If you see either of the men, the sheriff’s office says not to approach them as they are considered dangerous.