UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators charged a man with first-degree murder on Saturday after discovering a woman’s body on a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot last Monday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that authorities have not yet found the suspect.

According to a TBI news release, Bradley Miller, 43, of Johnson City, faces other charges in addition to first-degree murder, including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of his girlfriend, identified as Athena Saunders, 48, of Johnson City.

A joint investigation by TBI special agents and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) alleged Miller is responsible for Saunders’ death. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear as Miller’s whereabouts are unknown.

The initial news release from the TBI stated Saunders’ body had been sent for an autopsy.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the UCSO at 423-743-1850.