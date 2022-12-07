BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — High County Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are searching for a pair of suspects after an inflatable chicken was stolen from Zaxby’s in Boone.

The inflatable Zaxby’s chicken was stolen from the premises around 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 1.

According to a release, the suspects are two males, one wearing what appeared to be a gray sweatshirt, yellow and black striped overalls, and a black baseball cap. The other suspect was wearing jeans, a black jacket and yellow baseball cap.

Boone Police Boone Police Boone Police Boone Police Boone Police

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a light-colored pickup truck; the make or model is unclear.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has seen the inflatable Zaxby’s chicken is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alternatively, you may submit a tip on this website, or text “NCTIP” plus your tip to 274637 (Crimes). The release states that all information will be kept confidential.