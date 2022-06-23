GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Detectives in Greene County are asking the public to keep an eye out for people attempting to steal, or stealing, fuel.

There have been several instances lately of people stealing diesel fuel from vehicles, according to the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department on Facebook.

Two of these thefts occurred in the Mosheim, Midway area.

Officials say that the suspects’ truck is a large white Chevrolet pickup with cab lights and a red sticker or magnetic sign on the passenger door. There post states there were two to three white males in the truck.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the thefts to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.