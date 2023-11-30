WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County, Virginia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug and weapon charges, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A release from Miyares’ office states Randall Scott Hileman, 56, previously pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine

Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Hileman was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in federal prison, and the attorney general noted there is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors stated Hileman’s charges stem from “five undercover drug transactions in 2021 and 2022.” During those instances, Hileman reportedly sold methamphetamine to informants, leading to an attempt to arrest him in Wise County in September 2022.

When law enforcement arrived with warrants to arrest Hileman, the attorney general’s office reported a standoff unfolded. Hileman was also found during that standoff to be in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition, which was illegal due to his status as a previously convicted felon.

Following his arrest, Hileman told investigators about his connection to a co-defendant, identified as Justin Elliott. Elliott had been previously identified as a meth trafficker by law enforcement after being arrested in Coeburn in 2021, the release states.

Through the investigation into Hileman and Elliot, Miyares’ office states both men admitted to being involved in the distribution of meth throughout Southwest Virginia over the course of two years. The release states more than 30 kilograms were trafficked by the pair, “some of which was 100% pure.”

Elliot was sentenced in May to serve 188 months in federal prison.

The sentencing of both men was the result of investigations by federal, state and local law enforcement, including the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Coeburn and Norton Police Departments.