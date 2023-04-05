LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery that happened Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, the incident took place at a gas station in the county, where a suspect reportedly walked in and attempted to rob the store.

Parsons told News Channel 11 that the store clerk confronted the suspect, and the person ran from the scene.

Parsons said no further information is currently available and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.