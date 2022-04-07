CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Roan Mountain Wednesday night.

According to a release from the CCSO, Eric Lee Thompson, 40, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Investigators say they believe he shot another man.

As of Thursday, the man shot remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The CCSO reports that shortly after 8 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station on Highway 19E. Deputies report finding the man in a car with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital while investigators began processing the scene.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned that the man shot may have been shot at Thompson’s home on Shell Creek Road. The release states a search warrant was executed at the home Thursday morning, which resulted in investigators finding evidence that the shooting had occurred there.

“Investigators believe the shooting may have been motivated by a dispute over personal property,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of Thompson but emphasized that it is 15 years old. He is described as being “very tall and slim.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.