ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges.

Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 Maple Street in Glade Spring where Jackman was being held on the ground by a male who was later determined to be the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim and bystanders told deputies that while the victim was fueling his vehicle, Jackman brandished a firearm and demanded the victim give her his vehicle. The victim then took the gun from Jackman and held her until deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Additionally, deputies subsequently learned of a carjacking that occurred in Kingsport, Tennessee, wherein a gold 2002 Lexus was stolen at gunpoint,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Working alongside investigators with the Kingsport Police Department, information provided by Jackman would lead to the location of the gold Lexus. The Lexus was identified and recovered adjacent to the Marathon at the Giardino Pizzeria, Maple Street, Glade Spring, Virginia.”

Washington County, Virginia and Kingsport authorities are still investigating the case.