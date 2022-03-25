JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people were arrested after an incident that began in the parking lot of a Johnson City elementary school on Friday morning.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded around 8:27 a.m. to 907 King Springs Road, the address for Mountain View Elementary School, after learning that a wanted man, Kwamaine Sarden, was there. Sarden had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and driving offenses.

“When officers approached him in the parking lot, he fled from them in a vehicle, striking another vehicle which was parked and occupied,” the police department said in a release. “As he evaded officers in the vehicle, officers lost sight of him.”

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned on West Poplar Street and saw Sarden in an alleyway in the 300 block of West Chesnut Street. Police say he was arrested after a brief pursuit.

According to the police department, Sarden was found to be in possession of 364 grams of methamphetamine, 881 grams of marijuana, more than $3,200 in cash, and a loaded handgun. The JCPD said Sarden also had a child in the car along with the narcotics and gun.

Police charged Sarden with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, felony possession of marijuana and meth, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a weapon on school property, and child abuse/neglect.

An investigation into the incident also led to the arrest of Allandra Ingle. Police said Ingle had her juvenile son in the car along with illegal drugs and a gun. She was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and child abuse/neglect.

A mugshot of Sarden was not immediately available Friday evening as he was still being booked into jail.

Allandra Ingle. A mugshot for Kwamaine Sarden was not immediately available Friday evening.

Both Sarden and Ingle were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Sarden’s bond was set at $61,000 and Ingle’s at $11,000. An arraignment hearing is set for Monday afternoon.