GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the scene at 10:30 p.m.

Employees reportedly told police a suspect entered the store and appeared to be holding a black handgun.

The workers were commanded to turn off the lights as the suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and then forced the employees into a cooler before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willet at 423-798-1800 ext. 1518.