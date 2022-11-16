GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the scene at 10:30 p.m.
Employees reportedly told police a suspect entered the store and appeared to be holding a black handgun.
The workers were commanded to turn off the lights as the suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and then forced the employees into a cooler before leaving the store.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willet at 423-798-1800 ext. 1518.