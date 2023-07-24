RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man wanted for various alleged offenses committed in counties throughout Southwest Virginia was taken into custody in Lebanon on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson, Devin Evans, 25, was wanted on several charges that stem from incidents in Russell, Scott and Washington Counties, as well as in the City of Bristol, Virginia. On Friday, Watson told News Channel 11 the U.S. Marshals Service and Virginia State Police were also searching for Evans.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department arrested Evans Saturday night, Watson told News Channel 11.

Evans was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after he reportedly escaped authorities by allegedly fleeing from a vehicle on July 16 in Russell County. A search warrant execution at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia last week did not result in his arrest.

Evans is reportedly charged with four counts of violation of probation, driving on a revoked or suspended license, escape, fraud, larceny and obstruction of justice.

As of Monday morning, Evans is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.