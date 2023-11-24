ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in St. Paul, Virginia are searching for a person connected to a shooting believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to a post from the Town of St. Paul, officers with the St. Paul Police Department and members of Castlewood Fire and Rescue were called to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A location was not disclosed by town officials.

First responders reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound, and the patient was identified by police before being transported for treatment by a Virginia State Police helicopter.

As of 7:45 p.m., a “subject still remains at large,” and town residents are urged to shelter in place until the person is apprehended. Police stated the person sought is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to the post, the Virginia State Police, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Sheriff’s Office are working with the St. Paul Police Department to find and apprehend the subject. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 276-762-5022.