WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) traveled to Cookeville to arrest a man.

According to the WCSO, deputies found Cody Murdock, 19, of Sparta, at a Walmart in Cookeville and took him into custody. Murdock was charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office stated in a release that Murdock allegedly spoke to a victim he knew to be underage via Snapchat and had “asked for multiple nude photos.”

The WCSO reports the victim’s parents told investigators about Murdock’s alleged requests and handed over the minor’s cell phone to the sheriff’s office. Investigators used evidence on the device to locate Murdock.

While conversing through the app, the victim at one point asked Murdock if what was occurring was illegal. The WCSO reports Murdock responded by saying that he could get in trouble if his actions were discovered.

Murdock was transported to the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday and placed on a $25,000 bond.