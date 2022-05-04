MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after an April police chase led to officers discovering methamphetamine and an explosive device inside his car.

The Mountain City Police Department charged Justin Banner of Mountain City with felony possession of meth, felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, and driving on a suspended license.

According to the police department, on April 16, an officer tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Cobalt in the area of Dotson Lane for a window tint violation when the driver, identified as Banner, fled in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle drove through a nearby field, struck a ditch line, went airborne, and struck a utility pole before continuing to flee onto Lumpkin Branch. Banner attempted to hide behind a home but officers located him and he fled once again, driving through other people’s property in an attempt to evade officers.

With the assistance of bystanders who witnessed the incident, officers were able to arrest Banner on Lumpkin Branch and search his vehicle.

According to the police department, officers found “a felony amount” of meth on Banner as well as drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be a “homemade explosive device” in his vehicle.

Banner was also wanted by authorities in Sullivan County, according to the police department.