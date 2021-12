AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped Memphis teen

Barbara Sanders and Lafayette “Lucky” Miller (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Monday for a 17-year-old girl kidnapped from Memphis.

The TBI reported Barbara Sanders was abducted from Memphis Monday by 39-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller.

Miller is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Barbara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miller is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Barbara Sanders or Lafayette “Lucky” Miller or have information about their whereabouts is urged call 1-800-TBI-FIND.