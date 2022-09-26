JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway.
The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily available; News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for additional information.
Cole remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m, a release from the JCPD states.
