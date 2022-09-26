JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily available; News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Cole remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m, a release from the JCPD states.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.