HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime.

Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of shots being fired in Hampton.

Brandon Lee Blackwell (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

The call came in not quite 11 hours after a call to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) that resulted in officers finding Glass, 31, dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a car that was in a two-vehicle wreck. Blackwell and Cody Miller, 23, both are charged with first-degree murder in that case.

In the Hampton case, an affidavit from Carter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Carlock states that Carlock arrived at a home on U.S. Highway 321 in Hampton, an area with numerous homes nearby.

Carlock’s affidavit says he saw a woman, Katelyn Albert, who the caller had reported was crying. He then saw Blackwell, who raised his shirt up to reveal a pistol grip in his waistband.

After Carlock directed Blackwell to get on the ground, Blackwell “hesitated and moved his other hand toward the area of the weapon,” the affidavit states.

Carlock reported that Blackwell eventually got on the ground in a prone position after Carlock pointed a weapon at him, and Carlock took a 9-millimeter Remington pistol from him.

Blackwell told Carlock during an interview that the gun had malfunctioned and discharged while he was trying new ammunition for it. Carlock’s affidavit said that when Blackwell asked him why he was being detained since he wasn’t a convicted felon, Carlock mentioned a call from just two days earlier at the same residence in which someone was reported firing a weapon in the yard.

Carlock wrote that he then spoke to Derrick Blackwell, and to Albert, and both said they didn’t know details of how the gun had gone off.

Brandon Blackwell, questioned again by Carlock and asked whether the gun had accidentally discharged or whether he’d been shooting at something, “advised that he had shot at the blue bucket in between the residences,” the affidavit states.

Carlock wrote that he found a bucket near the house that appeared to have fresh damage “resembling being shot by a projectile.”

He wrote that because of the conflicting accounts by Blackwell and the close proximity to several residences, Blackwell was charged with reckless endangerment.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Abby Frye said Blackwell was jailed after the charge but released later Thursday after making bond, which was set at $15,000.