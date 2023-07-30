KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pratt’s BBQ, Catering and Honey Glazed Ham said over social media that its Sunday buffet opening was delayed after the business was reportedly broken into.

The social media post said Pratt’s Kingsport-based business was broken into on Sunday morning. Management went on to say their buffet’s opening was around an hour late; however, they are still serving food on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) told News Channel 11 that this is an active and ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as the investigation allows.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.