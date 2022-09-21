SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of threatening his teammates after being dismissed from the Kingsport Axmen last year is still awaiting his day in court, records show.

Matthew Taylor was arrested in July 2021 after police say he threatened to kill all of the team’s members and management over the phone.

Previously acquired court records allege that Taylor referenced “Columbine 2.0” when speaking to team members on Snapchat and said he intended to “kill every single one” of them. The case caused the cancellation of the team’s season and led to players serving a brief stint as the Kingsport Road Warriors travel team.

Now, in September 2022, his case has seen no major update since the day he was arrested. So far, Taylor has received four continuances granted by the Honorable Mark Toohey of Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

Much of the delay came from Taylor’s defense strategy, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus told News Channel 11. Prosecutors are awaiting a copy of an expert report from Matt King and Matthew Spivey, Taylor’s counsel, that would likely revolve around Taylor’s mental state at the time of his dismissal.

Depending on the contents of that report, Staubus said Taylor’s case could go in a number of directions. Taylor could enter a plea agreement with prosecutors and avoid trial, appear in a preliminary hearing or waive his right to a hearing and proceed to criminal court.

Taylor’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2022 and Staubus said he expects to receive the expert report before then. He was initially booked into the Kingsport City Jail, but was released after posting a $25,000 bond.