All 3 injured in White Pine shooting dead, authorities confirm

Police on scene following a shooting in White Pine. (WATE)

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The third and final person shot in a White Pine gas station on Monday has died, local authorities confirm.

Police responded to a call on the afternoon of Jan. 3 in reference to shots fired at a Pilot gas station on Roy Messer Highway, sister station WATE reports, and when they arrived they found three injured people.

Christopher Ray Welch, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teagan Welch, 16, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

According to White Pine Police, Ken Cook, 58, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting as well.

According to police statements provided to WATE, a fourth person was involved in an altercation that “transpired very quickly” and appeared to be a domestic conflict.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are still unknown, and a full report has not been released.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.