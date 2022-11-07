TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of shooting a woman in the head at a Telford home Sunday reportedly told 911 dispatchers that he fired the gun intentionally.

According to an affidavit filed in Washington County court, David Story, 42, called 911 after the reported shooting on Rauhof Road. The victim, identified as Tara Roberts, had been shot in the head, investigators learned.

While Story was on the phone with dispatchers, he allegedly told them that Roberts had been shot and described the manner in which she had been. The affidavit states that Story claimed he was “tired of her talking [expletive] to him.”

Story also could reportedly be heard on the phone saying “I shot her in the head.” According to the affidavit, dispatchers asked Story if the shooting was accidental, but he told them “no, it was intentional.”

Deputies responded and found Story inside the home with Roberts and still in possession of the gun. A Sunday news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states that a”brief standoff” occurred between Story and deputies, but he was later taken into custody without incident.

A witness was reported to have been in the home at the time of the shooting. She told deputies that Story and Roberts had been in a room alone together when she heard a gunshot. The witness said Story then left the room and threatened her, telling her to leave, the affidavit states.

Story was charged with first-degree murder after evidence and statements were collected, according to the affidavit.

As of Sunday morning, Story was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

News Channel 11 has requested the 911 call regarding the incident, as well as Story’s criminal history.