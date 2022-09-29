SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged with murder in Sullivan County will face a trial in June next year.

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom Thursday when Misty Magic James was given a trial date of June 26, 2023.

James did not physically appear in court, but she did appear virtually. A status hearing was also set for March 2, along with a motions hearing on April 20.

James is accused of fatally shooting 60-year-old Trina Jones in May 2022. Jones was found in a home on Hunting Hill Road in Bluff City.

Investigators identified James, then 26, as a suspect in Jones’s death. She was arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shortly after the investigation began and was charged with especially aggravated burglary and felony murder.

Court documents previously obtained by News Channel 11 state James described the murder of Jones in detail in a 19-minute-long video.