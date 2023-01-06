JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney.

Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to have had an attorney present Friday.

When Street asked Brewster why she didn’t have an attorney with her, she said she’s spoken to one and is working on getting enough money for a retainer.

Jacqueline Brewster leaves the stand at Washington County, Tenn. criminal court Jan. 6 after having her hearing for obtaining narcotics by fraud reset for March 30. (WJHL photo)

“I had a setback in which I rebroke my arm, and I’ve been under a doctor’s care, and I’m trying feverishly to get the money to pay her, to get the attorney,” Brewster said during her brief appearance. “I beg mercy for you to give me a little more time.”

Street said because Brewster had made a $10,000 bond when initially charged and jailed, he would not appoint a public defender.

“I’m also not going to give you forever to hire one,” Street said.

Street reset the hearing for March 30 after Brewster said she could have the money for an attorney within three months.

The Tennessee Department of Health revoked Brewster’s interstate license last month. She’s charged with diverting narcotics in June and July 2021 while working at Johnson City Medical Center.

She faces four felony counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud.

After the JCMC incidents, the hospital recommended communicable disease testing for more than 100 patients who had been on floors where Brewster worked.

Ballad Health reported the incidents to criminal authorities and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), but Brewster was able to get another job as a travel nurse in Beckley, W.Va. in early 2022.

While on that job, she was fired for similar actions and the West Virginia Board of Nursing summarily suspended her privileges to practice there several weeks later.

TDH didn’t take official action in Brewster’s earlier Johnson City case until December 2022.