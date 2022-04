BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia authorities asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a debit card theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is accused of stealing the debit card and making multiple withdrawals from it at Eastman Credit Union in Bristol, Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000 or 276-676-6277 for after-hour calls.