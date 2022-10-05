ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

First responders with the Washington County Life Saving Crew treated the injured person at the scene and later transported them to an area hospital. The extent of those injuries is not known, and the relationship — if any — between Laws and the victim was not included in the report.

Police charged Laws with aggravated malicious wounding, failure to stop in an accident involving injury or death, domestic assault and battery. She remains in the Abingdon regional jail.

Virginia State Police reported that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Westwood Drive on Tuesday. Abingdon Police confirmed with News Channel 11 that the two incidents were not related.