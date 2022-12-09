ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat.

According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with a man who was “suffering from a laceration to his neck.”

The man received first aid from the Washington County Life Saving Crew at the scene, the release states. He was then transported by EMS to Johnston Memorial Hospital and then later transferred to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The victim was reportedly released from the hospital after being treated.

The release states that an investigation identified Sierra Gobble, 28, as a suspect. Gobble was arrested and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where she was being held without bond as of Friday evening.

She was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.