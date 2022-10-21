WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night in a Dodge Challenger after police responded to a reported domestic assault. Washington County deputies later spotted him near Abingdon, and a pursuit began.

According to Andis, spike strips were used to disable the vehicle, and it crashed at the intersection of West Main Street and Wyndale in Abingdon. Smith then reportedly ran away from the scene.

A manhunt followed, but Andis said authorities were unable to find Smith after the crash. Investigators originally suspected he had fled to Northeast Tennessee.

Andis told News Channel 11 that Smith is wanted in West Virginia on probation violation charges, as well as for domestic violence in Smyth County and charges related to the Abingdon incident. He remains in custody Friday morning, and an investigation is ongoing.