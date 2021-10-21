Abingdon Police: Man accused of hitting woman in head with bat while keeping her bound

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon Police responded to the Bradley and Preston Street area on Tuesday after receiving reports of a woman covered in blood with her hands bound behind her back, according to a release from the department.

When police found the woman, she said a man had held her captive and assaulted her by binding her hands and hitting her in the head with a bat.

The release stated the woman escaped and sought help at a local business.

Police arrested Michael David Beck and charged him with the following:

malicious wounding

strangle another causing injury

abduction by force

prevent help by telephone

After Johnston Memorial Hospital staff cleared Beck, he was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending as of Thursday. Assisting agencies included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washing County Fire & Rescue.

The medical status of the woman has yet to be released at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out for her status. No further details were released.