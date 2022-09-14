ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia authorities charged the pastor of Valley View Baptist Church in Abingdon with several child-sex-related crimes on Sept. 8.

A release from the sheriff’s office on Sept. 14 identified the pastor as 38-year-old Michael Canter, who is a lifelong resident of the county.

He faces the following charges against a juvenile girl: taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and attempted object sexual penetration.

Canter remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office urges citizens to call 276-676-6000 if they need to report a crime or any other information surrounding this case. No further details have been released at this time.