ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia authorities charged the pastor of Valley View Baptist Church in Abingdon with several child-sex-related crimes on Sept. 8.
A release from the sheriff’s office on Sept. 14 identified the pastor as 38-year-old Michael Canter, who is a lifelong resident of the county.
He faces the following charges against a juvenile girl: taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and attempted object sexual penetration.
Canter remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office urges citizens to call 276-676-6000 if they need to report a crime or any other information surrounding this case. No further details have been released at this time.