ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail over several months.

A judge sentenced Bradley Alan Wolfe, 38 of Abingdon, on Monday after he pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession of stolen mail and one count of bank fraud.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Wolfe admitted to stealing mail from more than 100 residential mailboxes in the Abingdon, Meadowview, Glade Spring, and Chilhowie communities from March through September of last year. Items stolen included several packages, a passport, diabetes medication, and multiple checks.

Prosecutors said Wolfe altered one stolen check and cashed it at a credit union in Abingdon for $4,890.

The case was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.