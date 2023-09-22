ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man is accused of theft of property worth around $20,000 following a months-long investigation by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Justin McAmis, 36, was arrested following an extensive investigation that began in June.

The release states, “multiple theft reports and approximately $20,000 of property and production losses” were reported after several occurrences of theft at the local industrial manufacturing business.

McAmis was charged with the following:

  • Four (4) counts of felony grand larceny
  • Four (4) counts of trespassing
  • Four (4) counts of interfering with property rights of another

McAmis was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond, the release states.