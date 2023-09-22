ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man is accused of theft of property worth around $20,000 following a months-long investigation by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Justin McAmis, 36, was arrested following an extensive investigation that began in June.

The release states, “multiple theft reports and approximately $20,000 of property and production losses” were reported after several occurrences of theft at the local industrial manufacturing business.

McAmis was charged with the following:

Four (4) counts of felony grand larceny

Four (4) counts of trespassing

Four (4) counts of interfering with property rights of another

McAmis was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond, the release states.