WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man has been charged after a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) employee was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Washington County, Virginia Tuesday night, state police report.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the 58-year-old VDOT employee was working on Woodland Hills Road to remove a fallen tree when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. The VSP reports both the VDOT worker and tree were hit by the Chevrolet.

“Witness statements say the Cobalt momentarily stopped, the driver got out to remove a tree limb that was stuck up underneath the vehicle and then fled the scene,” the VSP stated in a release.

As of Thursday, the VDOT employee was being treated at the Johnson City Medical Center for what was described as serious injuries. The VSP reports he had been wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

While investigating the hit-and-run crash, the VSP states investigators found the Chevrolet parked at a home about 3-4 miles from where the worker was struck.

The release states the driver was identified as Shawn R. Smith, 26, of Abingdon. A 25-year-old female passenger was also found and identified.

Smith was charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license (10th offense) and reckless driving. As of Thursday, the crash is still under investigation.