ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man was arrested after police conducted what they described as the “largest seizure of methamphetamine” in the town to date.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, search warrants were executed on Sterling Van Ellison, 61, of Abingdon, following a multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking investigation on Friday.

Photo courtesy of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement reportedly found 12 pounds of meth, $45,000 in cash and stolen property worth approximately $15,000 in Ellison’s possession.

“This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the Town of Abingdon within modern times. This is a lot of dope that won’t be dealt in our communities,” said Andis.

Ellison was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Schedule II Controlled Substance

Ellison is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond, the release stated.

The investigation included members of the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia State Police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The purpose of the ongoing investigation is to continue to identify principals and co-conspirators of the current and past criminal enterprise who are trafficking and distributing illicit controlled substances into our community,” the release states.