ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A husband and wife who formerly owned a real estate agency called Koltown Properties, Inc. pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud by creating 19 fake residential sales contracts between March 2016 and November 2019.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, both of Abingdon, will pay over $146,000 in restitution following multiple real estate schemes.

Court documents detail that the DeLoaches made fake sales contracts for properties they either knew were not for sale or knew not to have existed. Another scheme, according to the release, entailed altering valid residential sales contracts to reflect that no other real estate agent was involved to double their commissions.

They also created fake title companies, including one dubbed Excel Title Company, to validate the fraudulent contracts to authorize the commission payments, according to the release.

At their sentencing, which a federal district court judge will determine, the duo will face a maximum of 20 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office investigated and assisted with the case.