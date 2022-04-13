(WJHL) — An Abingdon driver faces several charges after the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 126 near Clark Cemetery Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report from THP, a 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Highway 126 at 12:06 a.m. when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Dylan Cox, 25, of Abingdon, was not injured in the crash, according to THP. Officers charged him with driving under the influence, due care, no insurance and drug paraphernalia following the wreck.

Nearby residents experienced a power outage following the crash. News Channel 11 reached out to BTES overnight, and the electric company revealed that crews were at the scene repairing the utility pole damaged in the crash. News Channel 11 awaits a status update from BTES as of 7:30 a.m.

No further details have been released at this time.