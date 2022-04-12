ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man charged with abduction and rape.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is looking for Houston Everett Norris, 37, of Glade Spring.

The sheriff’s office received a citizen complaint on Monday of a reported missing person being assaulted and held against their will inside a home in Glade Spring. Investigators located the victim during the initial investigation and verified the initial complaint.

Further investigation led to felony charges of malicious wounding, abduction, and rape being filed against Norris.

At the sheriff’s office’s request, the U.S. Marshals Service has taken up the case due to the seriousness of the alleged offenses and the risk of Norris fleeing.

Anyone with information on Norris’ location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000 or call 911.