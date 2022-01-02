A fight between two brothers leaves one dead, another injured in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A family dispute between two brothers leaves a 25-year-old man dead and another injured during a New Years Day shooting in Opelika.

Investigators say at approximately 1:13 PM Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 25-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim had transported himself to the hospital for treatment prior to officers arrival.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred during a family dispute between two brothers. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and there is not an active threat to the public.