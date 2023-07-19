JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five people, including a former detention officer, have been indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy to introduce contraband into the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states the indictments come from a month-long investigation into inmates who were reportedly making plans to have narcotics brought into the WCDC by a jail employee.

The release states that the WCSO learned that a detention center employee was allegedly going to introduce the contraband into the jail and in turn be paid with cash.

The WCSO identified the detention officer as William Turbyfill, 20, of Johnson City, who worked for the jail for three months before “investigators thwarted his first attempt to bring contraband into the facility.” Turbyfill was immediately terminated, according to the release.

Two inmates, Joshua Steadman, 41 of Kingsport, and Logan Stockton, 23 of Johnson City, had reportedly coordinated and arranged for the contraband to be delivered, the release said.

The WCSO also named two other individuals, Tina Bray, 37 of Johnson City, and Andrew Keffer, 46 of Telford, who were reportedly associates of Steadman and involved in the matter. The release states, “Keffer was suspected to be supplying the narcotics, with Bray being responsible for packaging and delivering the narcotics that were to be brought into the jail.”

Photo: William Turbyfill, courtesy of the WCSO

Photo: Tina Bray, courtesy of the WCSO

Photo: Logan Stockton, courtesy of the WCSO

Photo: Andrew Keffer, courtesy of the WCSO

The alleged deal was set to happen on May 31, and according to the release, a package was delivered by Bray to a pre-determined location for Turbyfill to retrieve. That package reportedly never made it to the jail, as it was intercepted by the WCSO. The package contained a substance suspected to be Suboxone and cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

All five individuals were indicted on July 10 by a grand jury. As a result, Turbyfill, Steadman, Bray, Keffer and Stockton were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility. The release states they were all placed on a $5,000 bond.

As of Wednesday, the WCSO reported that Steadman was incarcerated at another facility out of the state but would return to Washington County to face charges after completing his sentence.