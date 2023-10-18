WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven women face charges after authorities say they were part of a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics and contraband into the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states an investigation began in February, which led to the seven women being indicted by a grand jury in September.

According to the WCSO, inmates Cheri Ollis and Brandie Byrd worked with outside sources to bring drugs to the jail’s property and leave the contraband in designated areas. The drugs would then reportedly be retrieved by inmates who would conceal the narcotics and bring them into the facility.

The sheriff’s office reports Debra Maden and Brandy Kon, who are relatives of Ollis, worked with Ashley Ledbetter to supply and deliver the drugs to the detention center. Investigators also found Twana Taylor and Sandra Clark were involved due to allegedly receiving and distributing the drugs and contraband.

Below is a complete list of the seven women charged provided by the WCSO, along with their charges:

Cheri Ollis, 37 of Johnson City, four counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband

Brandie Byrd, 36 of Johnson City, four counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Debra Maden, 66 of Johnson City, four counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband and five counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Brandy Kon, 40 of Johnson City, three counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband and four counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Ashley Ledbetter, 34 of Elizabethton, three counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband

Twana Taylor, 40 of Johnson City, three counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Sandra Clark, 49 of Johnson City, two counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Clark was located and arrested on Oct. 5. Kon, Ledbetter and Maden were all found and taken into custody by deputies Tuesday. Byrd, Ollis and Taylor were already in custody for unrelated charges.

The WCSO reports Maden and Kon were each placed on $20,000 bonds, and Ledbetter’s bond was set at $15,000.