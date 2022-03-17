WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wednesday marked one year to the day since Shirra Branum was injured and ultimately killed in a crash on Conklin Road in Washington County, Tennessee. Investigators continue to search for the man charged in her death.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Alan Mogollon-Anaya faces the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication

Aggravated assault

3 counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect

Driving under the influence (4th offense)

Driving left of center

Mogollon-Anaya was transported to a hospital after the 2017 crash, during which his white Ford F-150 crossed the center line and hit Branum’s Nissan X-Terra.

The WCSO reports warrants for Mogollon-Anaya are still active. The United States Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have also been seeking Mogollon-Anaya since the crash.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the WCSO at 423-788-1414.