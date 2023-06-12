UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five people were arrested in Unicoi County after a three-month-long investigation, according to Sheriff Michael Hensley.

On Friday, Hensley stated in a release on social media that a search warrant was executed on a home on Trent Circle in the Fishery community. Investigators had been keeping the home under surveillance for drug activity for three months, Hensley wrote.

The post stated that the owner of the home and four other people were arrested Friday. Three of the people arrested reportedly had warrants for their arrests in other jurisdictions.

According to Hensley, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other narcotics were found in the “drug house,” along with strings and other forms of drug paraphernalia.

As of Friday, the investigation remained active. No identities were released.

Along with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, assisting agencies included the Erwin Police Department, Unicoi Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.