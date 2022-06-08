NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and 5.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized Tuesday afternoon as Metro police continues its investigation into fentanyl distribution across Nashville.

According to an MNPD release, after a hand-to-hand transaction involving 2.2 pounds of fentanyl was witnessed, three suspects were taken into custody in an auto parts parking lot on Nolensville Pike. Police believe Ochoa Martinez, 30, of Tacoma, Washington, and Bectran Yesenia, 25, came to the parking lot to sell the fentanyl to Jermarcus Burns, 32, of Nashville.

Jermarcus Burns (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bectran Yesenia (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ochoa Martinez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

5.5 pounds of fentanyl, firearms, cash, and more seized as Metro Police continue their investigation. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police then executed a search warrant at Burns’ home on Solon Drive and reportedly found $5,956 in cash, a pistol and two money counting machines. Authorities said a search warrant was also executed at a stash location apartment in Sumner County, where more than three pounds of fentanyl, a kilogram press, items used to cut and mix fentanyl and another firearm were recovered.

All three suspects were charged with felony fentanyl charges and are being held on a $40,000 bond each.