ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — More than $40,000 worth of heroin was seized from a vehicle in Abingdon, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home, and during the search, around half a pound of heroin was found in a vehicle and “a quantity of methamphetamine” was discovered in a purse inside the vehicle.

Two people were arrested: Gina Marcia Denys, 58 of Abingdon, and Erette Allen McClellan, 41 of Abingdon. They are facing several drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute heroin. McClellan was also charged with a felony probation violation.

Gina Marcia Denys, age 58 of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with the following:

18.2-248: Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Heroin

18.2-256: Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Heroin

18.2-250: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

18.2-248.01: Transport into the Commonwealth with the Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule 1, Heroin

18.2-462: Unlawful Destruction of Evidence

Erette Allen McClellan, age 41 of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with the following:

19.2-306: Felony Probation Violation

18.2-248: Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Heroin

18.2-256: Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Heroin

18.2-248.01: Transport into the Commonwealth with the Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule 1, Heroin

The two suspects are being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several agencies assisted with the execution of the search warrant, including the Abingdon Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.