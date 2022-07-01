(WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced Friday that 38 people have been indicted on roughly 130 charges related to the sale of narcotics.

According to the release, the DCSO, the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Clintwood Police Department and Haysi Police Department, have been conducting an operation to locate and arrest suspects believed to be involved in the sale of drugs.

Charges related to the distribution and selling of narcotics are:

Possession of firearms while in the possession of dangerous drugs

Distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics, such as methamphetamine

Distribution of Schedule III narcotics

The DCSO reported that roughly 20 of the 38 people indicted have been arrested and are continuing to locate the other individuals.

No identities have been released as of Friday.